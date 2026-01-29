Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Former First Brands Execs Indicted On Fraud Charges

By Ben Zigterman ( January 29, 2026, 1:19 PM EST) -- Patrick James, the founder of bankrupt auto parts maker First Brands Group, and his brother Edward James were indicted by federal prosecutors in New York, who accused the pair of inflating invoices, double pledging collateral and concealing liabilities from lenders....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies