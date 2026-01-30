Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roundup

Taxation With Representation: Clifford Chance, Ropes & Gray

By Zak Kostro ( January 30, 2026, 3:38 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, real estate investment trust Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. announces plans to sell a loan portfolio to retirement services company Athene Holding Ltd., engineering and technology company Leidos acquires Entrust Solutions Group, and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and Stellar Bancorp Inc. announce a merger....

