Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Venezuela Legal Shifts May Create Investment Opportunities

By Edward Lebow, Jesse Cardinal and Sergio Guerrero ( February 6, 2026, 6:07 PM EST) -- With the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3, and some signs of cooperation from the government of acting President Delcy Rodriguez, the U.S. has made clear that it would like to see the restoration of Venezuelan oil exports under U.S. control and with revenues directed to the U.S.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies