Apple Avoids Heightened EU Rules For Ads, Maps

By Bryan Koenig ( February 5, 2026, 5:45 PM EST) -- The European Commission announced Thursday that Apple's Ads and Maps features aren't used enough in the European Union to warrant imposing interoperability and other obligations foisted on other services from Apple and other major technology companies deemed "gatekeepers" under the Digital Markets Act....

