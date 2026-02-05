Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

McCarter & English Wants To Torpedo $22M Malpractice Suit

By Aaron Keller ( February 5, 2026, 4:54 PM EST) -- McCarter & English LLP on Thursday asked a Connecticut Superior Court judge to sink a $22.3 million professional negligence lawsuit by two struggling insurers, saying failures to provide documents or knowledgeable people to testify during pretrial depositions warrant a "harsh" end to the nearly decade-old case....

