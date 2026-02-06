Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Tosses Suit Over Feds' Abandoned Border Fencing

By Tom Lotshaw ( February 6, 2026, 6:43 PM EST) -- A federal judge has said a Texas company seeking $11 million from the U.S. government for saddling it with thousands of panels for an abandoned border wall project could not show the unusual situation amounted to an uncompensated taking of its property....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies