Congressman Calls For Ban On Unsanctioned Native Symbols

By Crystal Owens ( February 10, 2026, 4:09 PM EST) -- New Jersey Democratic U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. has introduced a resolution that would ban the use of unsanctioned Indigenous imagery in public schools, saying it is a push back on the Trump administration's recent efforts to stop state and local officials from retiring the harmful symbols....

