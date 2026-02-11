Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Paxton Topples U.S. Senate Seat Rival's Work License Rule

By José Luis Martínez ( February 11, 2026, 8:32 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said this week that state agencies must require applicants to provide Social Security numbers when applying for occupational licenses, saying it's been "unambiguously" required under state law for more than 30 years....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies