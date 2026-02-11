Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NBA Pro Says He Would've Balked At Deal Over Adviser's Role

By Stewart Bishop ( February 11, 2026, 10:39 PM EST) -- A former New York Knicks shooting guard on Wednesday testified that he didn't know his former Morgan Stanley adviser had a stake in the player's $2.1 million life insurance investment and would have passed on the deal had he known, echoing testimony from two other NBA veterans....

