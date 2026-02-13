Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

State Lawmakers Advance Flurry Of Psilocybin Reform Bills

By Sam Reisman ( February 13, 2026, 7:46 PM EST) -- Since the beginning of the year, lawmakers in several states have introduced and advanced numerous bills regarding psilocybin, the active compound in psychoactive mushrooms, including bills decriminalizing it, funding research into its medical uses and establishing a regulated medical program....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies