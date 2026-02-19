Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Moving Co. Says Rival 'Denigrating' Competition

By Rae Ann Varona ( February 19, 2026, 10:53 PM EST) -- Piece of Cake Moving & Storage has been scheming to monopolize the New York City market for residential moving and storage services by "denigrating" its competitors to building owners and employees and flouting traffic laws, Dumbo Moving & Storage alleged in a complaint removed to New York federal court Wednesday....

