Roundup

Taxation With Representation: Freshfields, Simpson Thacher

By Zak Kostro ( February 20, 2026, 1:58 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, science and technology company Danaher Corp. acquires medical technology company Masimo Corp., Covetrus merges with a unit of fellow animal health technology company Cencora, and private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP buys outstanding Mister Car Wash Inc. shares not already owned by LGP affiliates....

