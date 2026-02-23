Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GAO Won't Undo $152M Military Electronic Scrap Sales Deal

By Madeline Lyskawa ( February 23, 2026, 7:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied an Ohio-based company's protest of a $152 million electronic scrap sales contract, saying the Defense Logistics Agency got enough information about the winning offerer's California processing facility to find its proposal acceptable. ...

