House Votes Down Aviation Safety Bill After DCA Collision

By Linda Chiem ( February 24, 2026, 6:09 PM EST) -- The House on Tuesday defeated legislation that would've mandated aircraft-tracking technology in all aircraft, alongside fresh audits of Federal Aviation Administration and military procedures, in response to last year's deadly midair collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet near Washington, D.C....

