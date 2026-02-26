Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

3 Federal Circuit Clashes To Watch In March

By Ryan Davis ( February 26, 2026, 11:10 AM EST) -- The Federal Circuit will consider a pair of nine-figure patent cases next month, as ClearPlay seeks to revive a $469 million verdict against Dish Network that a judge threw out, while Netlist aims to preserve a $303 million finding that Samsung infringed its patents, and undo decisions invalidating them....

