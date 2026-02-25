Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFTC Warns Against Prediction Market Insider Trading

By Aislinn Keely ( February 25, 2026, 9:42 PM EST) -- The CFTC on Wednesday warned prediction market traders it "has full authority to police illegal trading practices" on regulated platforms as it flagged two penalties Kalshi levied against an editor for popular internet video brand MrBeast and a California political candidate who each allegedly flouted the platform's insider trading rules....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies