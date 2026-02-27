Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Logistics Update: What Immigrant Driver Rule Means For Cos.

By Jonathan Todd and Robert Pleines ( February 27, 2026, 1:41 PM EST) -- This article is part of a new column that explores emerging legal issues affecting the transportation and logistics industry. This installment considers how the Trump administration's increasing restrictions on the issuance of commercial driver's licenses for nondomiciled drivers will affect motor carriers, brokers, shippers and their customers....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies