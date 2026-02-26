Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walmart Will Pay Up To $100M To End FTC's Driver Pay Suit

By Matthew Santoni ( February 26, 2026, 12:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission and 11 states have reached a $100 million deal with Walmart to settle claims the company misled its "Spark" delivery program drivers over the amount they would be paid, and deceived customers over how much of the tips they paid would go to their drivers, the agency announced Thursday....

