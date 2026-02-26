Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Seyfarth Adds Trio Of RE, Corporate Attys In Dallas

By Lynn LaRowe ( February 26, 2026, 3:59 PM EST) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP announced Thursday that it has strengthened its real estate, environmental and corporate benches with three lateral partner hires in Dallas who came aboard from Squire Patton Boggs LLP, Cole Schotz PC and Jackson Walker LLP....

