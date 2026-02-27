Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Exxon's Bid To Pause Tribes' Climate Suit Met With Skepticism

By Rachel Riley ( February 27, 2026, 9:38 PM EST) -- A Washington state judge expressed reluctance on Friday to grant Exxon and other oil giants' request to pause two tribal lawsuits alleging a decades-long campaign to downplay the harm of fossil fuels until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on the viability of climate torts in a Colorado case....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®