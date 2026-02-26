Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas AG, Samsung Ink Deal To End TV Data Collection Suit

By Allison Grande ( February 26, 2026, 9:20 PM EST) -- Samsung agreed to strengthen its data privacy disclosures in order to resolve a lawsuit being pressed by the Texas attorney general, who accused the company of "secretly" monitoring what smart TV consumers watch and unlawfully collecting their data without permission, the parties revealed Thursday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies