Florida Admits Fed Funds For Immigration Facility Unlikely

By David Minsky ( February 26, 2026, 10:57 PM EST) -- Florida admitted to a federal appellate court that it likely won't be reimbursed for an Everglades detention center used to support the Trump administration's strict immigration policy, even though last year the state's governor told the public that the federal government would fund the facility's construction. ...

