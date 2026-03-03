Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Privacy Agency Hits Sports Media Co. Over Data Tracking

By Allison Grande ( March 3, 2026, 12:03 PM EST) -- The California Privacy Protection Agency on Tuesday announced its first enforcement action involving students' data privacy, hitting a youth sports media company with a $1.1 million penalty for allegedly failing to provide consumers with a sufficient way to opt out of the sale and sharing of their personal information for targeted advertising and other purposes. ...

