EV Maker Lucid Investor Seeks Class Cert. In Production Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe ( March 3, 2026, 9:42 PM EST) -- An investor in electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. is seeking certification of its proposed class in litigation alleging the company misled investors about how many cars it could make in 2022, hurting investors when it disclosed months later it was on track to make about a third of its earlier estimate....

