Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chance The Rapper Stiffed Ex-Manager, Ill. Jury Hears

By Lauraann Wood ( March 4, 2026, 10:20 PM EST) -- Chance the Rapper's former manager went "all in" on helping the Chicago-based independent artist find worldwide success based on a handshake agreement the rapper ultimately abandoned after his debut studio album performed worse than expected, an Illinois state jury heard Wednesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies