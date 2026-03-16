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Expert Analysis

A Reliable Liability Shield For Government-Sponsored R&D

By Matthew Rizzolo, Alexander Hastings and Scott Whitman ( March 16, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- In the decision of Arlton v. AeroVironment Inc. last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reaffirmed the broad scope of Title 28 of the U.S. Code, Section 1498, holding that AeroVironment was immune from patent infringement liability for work performed under small business innovation research, or SBIR, and small business technology transfer, or STTR, contracts....

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