Anthropic Deemed Supply Chain Risk By Pentagon, Vows Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( March 5, 2026, 11:22 PM EST) -- The Pentagon has officially informed Anthropic that it is a supply chain risk to the United States' national security, a designation that the artificial intelligence company plans to challenge in court as not "legally sound," according to a statement by Anthropic's CEO on Thursday....

