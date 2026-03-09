Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kate Hudson's Activewear Co. Sued For Tariff Refunds

By Lauren Berg ( March 9, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Fabletics LLC, the activewear company cofounded by actress Kate Hudson, faces a proposed class action in Illinois state court from customers who say the company passed the cost of President Donald Trump's "illegal" 2025 tariffs onto customers and should be forced to refund those overages....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies