'Disrespectful' Defendant Chided As Amazon Fraud Trial Starts

By Kelcey Caulder ( March 10, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A woman accused of scheming to defraud Amazon out of $9.4 million through bogus invoices arrived four hours late to the first day of her trial Tuesday after a federal judge sent word warning her that the trial would proceed in her absence if she did not appear....

