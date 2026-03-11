Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. City Must Pay Dow, PPG $6.5M Over Hidden Reports

By Bonnie Eslinger ( March 11, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco judge on Wednesday ordered a California city to pay more than $6.5 million in sanctions for destroying and concealing reports in litigation against Dow Chemical and PPG Industries over dry cleaning chemicals that allegedly contaminated city sites, calling the withheld discovery an "explosive development."...

