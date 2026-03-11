Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ye Owes $140K To Worker Injured At Malibu Home, Jury Finds

By Rae Ann Varona ( March 11, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The rapper Ye owes $140,000 to a former worker who claimed he was injured and unjustly fired while working on a remodel of the music mogul's gutted Malibu mansion, a Los Angeles jury found Wednesday in a mixed verdict....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms