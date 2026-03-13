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Nixon Peabody Adds RE Attys To San Fran, DC Offices

By Isaac Monterose ( March 13, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP has hired two veteran real estate attorneys for counsel roles in its San Francisco and Washington, D.C., locations, the firm announced....

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