Lawmakers Seek Clarity On Trump's Stock Buyback Order

By Madeline Lyskawa ( March 12, 2026, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Four Democratic lawmakers have called on President Donald Trump and U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to provide clarity on how they plan to enforce a recent executive order barring defense contractors from buying back their stock or paying shareholder dividends if they are underperforming on their contracts. ...

