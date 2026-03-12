Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Justices Say City's Immunity Nixes $33M Crash Verdict

By Chart Riggall ( March 12, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Thursday vacated a nearly $33 million verdict that a city was ordered to pay to a college student's family after the car the student was driving crashed into a roadside planter, ruling the city's roadway hazard liability largely ends at the road's shoulder....

