Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Court Revives Part Of Tobacco Liability Case

By Julie Manganis ( March 13, 2026, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts intermediate appellate court on Friday granted a man a second chance to pursue state consumer protection claims that Philip Morris USA Inc. deceptively marketed the cigarettes his wife smoked before she was diagnosed with cancer....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies