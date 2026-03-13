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NJ Panel Rejects Walmart's Bid To Escape $1.8M Injury Verdict

By Y. Peter Kang ( March 13, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel on Friday upheld a nearly $1.8 million verdict against Walmart following a retrial in a suit over injuries suffered by a shopper hit by a falling fire extinguisher, saying there was sufficient evidence the big-box retailer was put on notice of the hazardous condition....

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