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Taxation With Representation: Paul Hastings, Duane Morris

By Zak Kostro ( March 13, 2026, 12:55 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, uniform maker Cintas Corp. acquires workwear company UniFirst Corp., Controlled Thermal Resources Holdings Inc. plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, and a Shell USA Inc. subsidiary sells Jiffy Lube International Inc. to Monomoy Capital Partners....

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