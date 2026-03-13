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Auto Co. Reaches $395K Health Fee, 401(k) Forfeiture Suit Deal

By Patrick Hoff ( March 13, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- An automotive lighting company will pay $395,000 to resolve a proposed class action claiming it mismanaged forfeited 401(k) funds and failed to tell employees who used tobacco how to avoid paying an extra fee for health insurance, according to a Friday filing in Illinois federal court....

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