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Ga. Panel Preserves HOA Fraud Verdict, Scraps $21M Award

By Chart Riggall ( March 18, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals backed fraud and civil racketeering verdicts won by nearly a dozen homeowners against a developer but scrapped $21 million in punitive damages the residents were awarded as excessive "even given the defendants' wealth and repeated instances of bad behavior."...

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