Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Norfolk Southern Worker's $4.9M Injury Verdict Upheld In Ind.

By Y. Peter Kang ( March 16, 2026, 9:16 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals court on Monday upheld a $4.9 million judgment awarded to a railyard worker injured in a train collision, rejecting Norfolk Southern's argument that federal railroad regulations barred the worker's Federal Employers' Liability Act claim....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies