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Migrants' Names Shielded In Martha's Vineyard Flight Suit

By David Minsky ( March 16, 2026, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal court issued an order Monday shielding the names of three Venezuelan asylum seekers in a proposed class action alleging Florida officials lured them onto flights to Martha's Vineyard, finding good cause exists to protect them from public scrutiny. ...

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