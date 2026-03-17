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Ga. Panel Nixes $8.5M Verdict Over Fault To Nonparty

By Mike Curley ( March 17, 2026, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court has vacated an $8.5 million personal injury verdict awarded to a woman who fell while leaving her condo, saying the trial court wrongly allowed the jury to apportion fault to a nonparty that one of the defendants was vicariously liable for....

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