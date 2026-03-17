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MTA Sues Feds Over $59M In Frozen 2nd Ave. Subway Funds

By Linda Chiem ( March 17, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- New York state transportation officials on Tuesday accused the Trump administration in federal court of wrongfully withholding $58.6 million for Manhattan's Second Avenue Subway expansion, jeopardizing yet another rail transit project in the Big Apple as an act of political retribution....

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