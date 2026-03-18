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NTIA Still Crafting Plans For $21B In 'Non-Deployment' Funds

By Christopher Cole ( March 18, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has doled out many billions of dollars for broadband projects and has been asking for public input about how to spend roughly $21 billion in unspent funds, but there is no target date to unveil any decisions, the federal official in charge of spending the money said Wednesday....

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