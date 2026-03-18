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13 State AGs Urge EPA To Walk Back 'Compliance First' Memo

By Rachel Riley ( March 18, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general for New York, Massachusetts, Washington and 10 other states have called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to rescind a December memo unveiling a "compliance first" approach to enforcement, arguing the strategy sidelines staff expertise and creates "bureaucratic bottlenecks" that will ultimately enable polluters....

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