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Man Hurt By Broken Glass From Flying Golf Ball Wins $1.4M

By Gina Kim ( March 19, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles jury tasked with determining damages for a man whose eye was permanently damaged from shattered glass after a golf ball launched by a mower flew through a café door at a Long Beach golf course where he was sitting inside awarded him $1.4 million Tuesday....

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