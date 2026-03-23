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Musk Escapes Claim He Implied Jewish Student Was Neo-Nazi

By Mike Curley ( March 23, 2026, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has freed Elon Musk from a defamation suit alleging that he falsely implied a Jewish student at the University of California was a neo-Nazi involved in a fight in Portland, Oregon, saying his social media posts on the subject are protected opinion....

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