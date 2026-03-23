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FCC Urges Justices To Reject Repeal Of Penalty Power

By Christopher Cole ( March 23, 2026, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to keep the agency's monetary penalty powers intact, saying the agency's current practice does not deny targets of fines their right to a jury trial and is not binding until a court orders payment....

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