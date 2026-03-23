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Trump Admin Probes Harvard Over Race, Antisemitism Claims

By Chris Villani ( March 23, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Monday opened two new investigations into Harvard University to probe whether the school is using race in its admissions process and failing to curtail antisemitism on campus....

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