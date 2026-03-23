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Cosby Liable For '72 Sex Assault, Accuser Awarded $59M

By Rae Ann Varona ( March 23, 2026, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A California jury Monday awarded $59.25 million in damages, including $40 million in punitive damages, to an 84-year-old woman who accused Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1972 after taking her to one of his comedy shows....

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